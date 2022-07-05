UP: Elderly Couple Found Murdered In Kanpur; Son Suspects His In-laws Orchestrated Killing

A double murder in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh has created a stir in the Barra 2 Yadav market area. An elderly couple's throat was slit on the night of July 4. A police probe is underway.

In a shocking incident, Munna Lal Gupta (61) and her wife Raj Devi (55), who retired from a field gun factory recently, were murdered by assailants who slit their throats. The couple's son Anoop Uttam (30) and daughter Komal (25) were at home when the incident happened.

Anoop suspects the hands of his in-laws in the gruesome murder. He informed his marriage with one Sonika from Bindki had gone bad, and 4 days after the wedding, Sonika returned back to her maternal home. A divorce case is ongoing in court. Anoop said that he used to get death threats from his brother-in-laws Surendra and Mayank, living in the Barra 2 are regularly.

Sister Komal, sleeping in the room in the basement along with the parents immediately called her brother Anoop, informing him about the murder at about 2 am. Subsequently, he called the police and the police officials from four police stations reached the spot. Currently, the forensic team and the police are engaged in the investigation. After scanning the CCTV cameras, the alleged suspect was tracked. One person can be seen stepping out of the house at 2.15 am.