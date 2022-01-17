UP Election: Bhupesh Baghel Questions EC Over BJP's Campaign In Amroha; 'biasness Visible'

After an FIR was registered against Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel for violating COVID norms, Congress leader urged the Election Commission of India to present a demo of how to hold campaigns amid COVID threat. Bhupesh Baghel and others were booked for violating COVID norms in Noida while participating in a door-to-door campaign for the upcoming UP assembly elections.

Responding to the FIR, the Congress leader said, "Why was the FIR only against me? How will election campaign happen like this? Why was there no FIR against BJP's election campaign in Amroha? EC's biasness is visible at the beginning itself. I will again go to UP, what will we do if not campaign?".

Pointing out at BJP's election campaign in Amroha, he added, "The election commission should give a demo on how to do election campaigning. We will do it exactly like that. BJP has been campaigning door-to-door for 5 days in Amroha, why are there no actions on that? I campaigned only yesterday. EC should be fair".

According to police spokesperson, Bhupesh Baghel and others are booked under Indian Penal Code sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (unlawfully or negligently spreading infection of any disease dangerous to life) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life).

Most of the political leaders believe that CM Baghel is the face of backward classes as he is being pushed as an OBC poser boy ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. Reports suggested that the party high command has asked the state's warring factions to put all the grievances to rest until the 2022 UP polls are over.

Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022

The Election Commission of India has informed that Uttar Pradesh state will vote in seven phases, between February 10 and March 7. The state's second to sixth rounds of polling are scheduled for February 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3, respectively. The counting of votes and declaration of results is scheduled to happen on March 10.

January 21 is the last date of filing nominations, and on January 24, nominations will be scrutinised, while the last date to withdraw nominations is January 27.

The remaining phases dates are as follows: January 21, 28, 29 and 31 (round 2); January 25, February 1, 2 and 4 (round 3); January 27, February 3, 4 and 7 (round 4); February 1, 8, 9 and 11 (round 5); February 4, 11, 14 and 16 (round 6); and February 10, 17, 18 and 21 (round 7).

Image: ANI