UP Election: BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj Triggers Row; Demands Hijab Ban Across India

Triggering a big row as the UP election is underway, BJP Lok Sabha MP Sakshi Maharaj on Wednesday demanded the enaction of a law to ban Hijab across India. This comes even as top party leaders have agreed to abide by the final verdict of the Karnataka High Court, which is hearing the pleas of students seeking permission to attend classes wearing Hijab. Speaking to the media after casting his vote, he accused the opposition parties of making Hijab an issue during the ongoing round of Assembly polls.

BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj said, "The opposition brought the Hijab issue into the election. The law was made in Karnataka and people have implemented it. I feel that there should be a law banning Hijab throughout India."

Predicting a huge victory for BJP in the UP election, he added, "BJP used to not win even a single seat in Unnao, where you are standing currently. But I telling you today that BJP is going to win all 6 seats (in Unnao) with a huge majority. As far as Uttar Pradesh is concerned, BJP will break its record of 2017 and form the government with a bigger majority. I feel that the number may go up to 350."

मुझे लगता है कि पूरे देश में हिज़ाब पर प्रतिबंध लगाने का क़ानून बनना चाहिए। प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा और राहुल गांधी में जिसमें भी दम हो आने वाले 2024 में आकर मेरे सामने चुनाव लड़ लें: भाजपा नेता साक्षी महाराज — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) February 23, 2022

What is the Hijab row?

The controversy came to the fore in December 2021 when the Government Pre-University College in Kundapura issued a circular which imposed a ban on wearing hijab in classrooms.

As some students were not allowed to enter classrooms due to this rule, there was a considerable uproar. In the last few weeks, chaotic scenes were witnessed, with some Hindu students seeking to attend college donning saffron shawls in protest against Hijab in various places across Karnataka including Vijayapura, Mandya, Bagalkot, Hassan, Belagavi, Davangare, Kodagu, Chikkaballapur, Haveri and Kalaburagi.

On February 10, a three-judge bench of the Karnataka HC comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justices Krishna Dixit and JM Khazi restrained all students from wearing saffron shawls, scarves or hijab until further orders on pleas seeking wearing of Hijab as a fundamental right.

This is applicable to the institutions wherein the College Development Committees have prescribed the student uniform. A day later, the petitioners challenged the HC's interim order before the Supreme Court but the latter refused to interfere in the matter at this stage.