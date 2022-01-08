The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday announced the schedule for the Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly elections 2022 in a press conference in New Delhi. Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sushil Chandra said that the polls for the 403-member legislative assembly will be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7.

Uttar Pradesh Election Dates 2022

Phase1 Phase2 Phase 3 Phase 4 Phase 5 Phase 6 Phase 7 Issue of Notification Jan 14 Jan 21 Jan 25 Jan 27 Feb 1 Feb 4 Feb 10 Last date of Nomination Jan 21 Jan 28 Feb 1 Feb 3 Feb 8 Feb 11 Feb 17 Scrutiny of Nomination Jan 24 Jan 29 Feb 2 Feb 4 Feb 9 Feb 14 Feb 18 Date of Poll Feb 10 Feb 14 Feb 20 Feb 23 Feb 27 March 3 March 7

The counting of votes of the phases and the declaration of result will take place on March 10.

Total Number of registered voters

A total of 21,40,278 voters' names of different categories have been deleted during this revision. Out of these, 10,00,050 names were deleted under the deceased category, 3,32,905 under the shifted category, and 7,94,029 under the repeated category, the CEO said.

A total of 52,80,882 voters have been added during the revision of electoral rolls. Out of the 52 lakh new voters added, 23,92,258 are men, 28,86,988 are women, and 1,636 transgenders. As per the Election Commission, the total number of voters in Uttar Pradesh has increased to 15,02,84,005.

'Votes will be cast by the 15,02,84,005.from 8 AM to 6 PM on the date of polling', Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra on upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

What happened in the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls?

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, the BJP won an overwhelming three-quarters majority of 325 seats in the 403-member House, This was seen as a mandate for Prime Minister Narendra Modi as BJP had not projected a chief ministerial candidate before the election. On the other hand, the Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance failed to bear fruit as it managed to win in only 54 constituencies, whereas the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) was limited to 19 seats.

CM Yogi endeavours to consolidate base; Akhilesh eyes comeback in 2022 polls

UP Chief Minister and Gorakhpur MP Yogi Adityanath, along with other top BJP leaders have hit the campaign trail seeking re-election in the upcoming polls.

At the same time, former CM Akhilesh Yadav has embarked on a statewide tour as a part of his "Samajwadi Vijay Yatra" in a bid to stage a comeback in the state. Buoyed by the overwhelming public support during his election campaign, he has often predicted that SP will win 400 seats in the 2022 Assembly polls.

While Yadav has ruled out any alliance with Congress and BSP, he has announced a tie-up with Shivpal Yadav's PSP(L), Mahan Dal, OP Rajbhar's SBSP, RLD, and the Apna Dal faction of Krishna Patel.

On the other hand, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is leading the Congress campaign centred around the slogan 'Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon', signifying women empowerment. Even though BSP has been in power multiple times over the last three decades, its supremo Mayawati hasn't formally commenced her party's election campaign. Moreover, AIMIM is also seeking to emerge as a kingmaker in UP having made public its plan to contest 100 seats.