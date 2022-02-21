UP Election: Kejriwal Steps Up Campaigning With 4-day Trip, Multiple Programs In Key Areas

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal has kickstarted his four-day trip to Uttar Pradesh from Monday amid the ongoing Assembly elections in the state. As stated by the AAP's office bearers, Arvind Kejriwal will be on a visit to UP for carrying out his party's vision for the people and further drum up support for the party candidates in a bid to motivate them for the poll race.

Informing about his visit, party spokesperson Vaibhav Maheshwari told PTI that the Delhi Chief Minister will begin his visit with a public meeting in the state capital in the Qaisarbagh area and will later visit many other places including Barabanki, Prayagraj, and Gorakhpur. During his visit, Arvind Kejriwal is also scheduled to carry out multiple election-related programs of his party.

AAP National Convenor and Hon'ble Chief Minister of Delhi, Shri @ArvindKejriwal will address Jansabhas in Uttar Pradesh today.



⌚12:30 PM in Lucknow

⌚04:00 Pm in Barabanki



Meanwhile, he will be accompanied by the party's Uttar Pradesh in-charge Sanjay Singh and three to four MLAs from Delhi where the party presently remains in power. Notably, Kejriwal's visit to Gorakhpur holds prominence as AAP has fielded Vijay Kumar Srivastava against BJP leader and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from the Gorakhpur constituency.

As stated by the Aam Aadmi Party on their official Twitter handle, Kejriwal will address a program at 12.30 p.m. in Lucknow and will later address another program at 4 p.m. in Barabanki.

Over 60% voting recorded in the third phase of Uttar Pradesh election

Notably, in the ongoing Assembly elections, the third out of the seven-phase polls for 59 Assembly constituencies have been completed with more than 60% (60.18%) voting recorded till 5 p.m. on the day. Following this, the remaining phases will be carefully conducted on February 23, February 27, March 3, and March 7 respectively.

The ongoing crucial Uttar Pradesh elections witnesses a multi-cornered fight between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, Samajwadi Party, Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, and Bahujan samaj party. Political parties have left no stone unturned to woo the voters for their support. As a part of BJP's poll strategy, PM Modi has been also visiting UP, leading the party's campaigns.

