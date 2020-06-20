UP: 5 To 8 Million Years Old Elephant Fossil Discovered From Shivalik Range In Saharanpur

In a remarkable discovery, researchers in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh have found an elephant fossil in the Siwalik sediments exposed in the city’s Badshahi Bagh area. According to researchers, the fossil belonged to Stegodon, a now-extinct ancestor of an elephant.

"We have found a fossil of a Stegodon, a variety of an elephant which used to be found at an early age. The fossil is from Dhok Pathan formation of Siwalik. The estimated age of the specimen may range from five to eight million years", VK Jain, Chief conservator of Forest, Saharanpur told ANI.

However, researchers from the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, Dehradun have revealed that it is older than 50 lakh years. Meanwhile, Jain said that though the fossil was discovered a week ago, it was only after verification from the Wadia Institute that they were able to declare the specimen a relic.

A fossil of an elephant has been discovered from the Siwalik sediments exposed in the vicinity of Badshahi Bagh in Saharanpur. Fossil is from Dhok Pathan formation of Siwalik. Age of the specimen may range from 5 to 8 million yrs: VK Jain, Chief Conservator of Forest, Saharanpur pic.twitter.com/Hyd1bWvZln — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 19, 2020

Read: Nevada Home To 246M-year-old Fossil Of Pregnant Ichthyosaur

Read: Fossilised Remains Reveal Dinosaur’s Last Meal It Ate 110 Million Years Ago

'Huge achievement'

We have consulted the Wadia institute and scientists told us that the fossil is a middle-age disposition“ he added. The chief conservationist also said that it was the first fossil of its kind and that they would like to preserve it. According to reports, the scientists are now aiming at finding more on the basis of the newly discovered fossil. Terming it as a “huge achievement”, Jain said that they would like to increase the number of scientists in the study to discover more fossils.

Read: Argentina: Rare 2-million-year-old Frog Fossil Reveals Details About Evolution Of Toads

Read: 'Oldest Known Animal': 425 Million-years-old Millipede Fossil Discovered In Scotland

(Image credits: ANI)