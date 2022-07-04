UP: Ex-BSP MLC Haji Iqbal's House Razed As Action Against Mining Mafia Continues

After the seizure of properties worth crores of rupees, Saharanpur police demolished former BSP MLC and mining mafia Haji Iqbal's house in New Bhagat Singh Colony in the Janakpuri police station area of Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur. In May 2022, a total of Rs 21 crore worth of property belonging to the Haji Iqbal, but in the name of his associate, was seized by Saharanpur police under provisions of the Gangster Act.

On May 12, Iqbal's son, Alishan, was apprehended in a joint operation by the Saharanpur crime branch and Mirzapur police from the Lajpat Nagar area of Delhi. He was arrested under the Gangster Act and a Fortuner car was also recovered from him. Alishan was later taken to Behat Kotwali police station of Saharanpur.

Several cases of fraud have been registered against Haji Iqbal's family in connection to land fraud and other charges. An associate of the former BSP MLC, Rao Laik and his servant, Naseem, are already in jail in Mirzapur.

Mining baron Haji Iqbal's family involved in land fraud

Apart from Haji Iqbal's associate and servant, his sons Javed, Wajid and Afzal are also allegedly involved in many cases of fraud and are still absconding. Iqbal was a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLC from 2010 to 2016.

UP | Haji Iqbal (ex-BSP MLC) has an active gang with many members in Saharanpur. Today, we have seized properties worth Rs 21 crores of Naseem, Haji Iqbal's Munshi, u/s 14(1) Gangsters Act. It is the biggest seizure under this act in UP this year: Akash Tomar, SSP Saharanpur pic.twitter.com/RObc9zyahH — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) May 1, 2022

In a joint operation between the police and the revenue department in May, an alleged illegal property worth Rs 21 crore was confiscated under the Gangster Act, PTI reported, quoting police officials. It was registered under the name of Nassem, Iqbal's servant. Senior Superintendent of Police Akash Tomar told PTI that Iqbal was involved in grabbing government and non-government land and property, smuggling wood, illegal mining, and threatening people. He registered the properties in the names of his aides, friends, and family members. The SSP added that the mining baron had amassed a huge amount of wealth and purchased a number of properties in Behat area of Saharanpur.

In another development in the same case, Iqbal's associate Amit Jain alias Dadu wrote a letter to the district administration that he no longer had any business relationship with Haji Iqbal. He accused Iqbal and his family members of forgery. A case was also registered against the ex-BSP MLC, Mahmood Ali, Jagjit Singh and Naseem based on Amit's complaint.

(Image: PTI/Representative)