UP: Farmer Found Dead In Pond

A 55-year-old farmer was found dead in a pond in a village in Muzaffarnagar Saturday, police said, adding his family has alleged murder.

His family told police that he went to the fields Friday but didn’t return.

The locals found Dhir Singh’s body in the pond in Madla village that falls under Purkazi police station Superintendent of Police (SP) Arpit Vijay Varghiya said the body has been sent for postmortem and investigation in the matter is on.

