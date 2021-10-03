UP Farmers' Protest Violence: Chhattisgarh CM To Visit Lakhimpur Kheri On Mon

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said he will visit Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh on Monday where eight people were killed after violence erupted during a farmers' protest.

Baghel, who has been made senior observer by the Congress for the UP Assembly polls scheduled next year, tweeted in Hindi that he, as a farmer, understood their pain and would be visiting Lakhimpur to express solidarity.

In another tweet, he targeted the BJP by saying those in power in UP would not be able to suppress the voices of farmers in this manner.

Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo too lashed out at the BJP and called the incident "murder in cold blood".

This deserves highest lawful punishment for both the guilty and the instigators, Singh Deo tweeted.

