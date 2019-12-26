Uttar Pradesh: FIR Against A Bareilly Sub-inspector For Raping Woman In Police Outpost

A sub-inspector of the Uttar Pradesh Police posted in the city of Bareilly has been booked along with two others for allegedly raping a woman and thrashing her husband at a police outpost in August. The cases were filed after over three months following the orders of the Chief Judicial Magistrate.

READ | UP: Local Goons Thrash Biryani Vendor In Greater Noida, Video Goes Viral

Case of August

It was reported that a complaint in the case was lodged in on August 23 by the victim. However, the police turned a blind on the matter as the accused sub-inspector Arun Kumar had earlier detained the husband of the complainant and her two other relatives for questioning in a case. The sub-inspector, then posted at Katai police outpost, had picked up the husband for interrogation in connection to an eloping case where a relative of the latter was suspected to have eloped with a girl.

WATCH: Police Commissioner Sanjay Barve Meets Muslim Community Representatives On CAA

Act of vengeance says police

Baheri Station House Officer (SHO) Ram Avtaar Singh said that the recovery of the girl was important and the complainant's husband was one of the suspects. "He was also found missing from his house since the day the girl was abducted. We only questioned him at the police outpost and sought his help in recovering the girl. The complaint lodged by the woman was an act of vengeance because two of the girl's relatives are also named in the complaint," Singh said.

READ | Uttar Pradesh: Police Tightens Security In Noida After Violent Protests In Jamia Millia

FIR filed, investigation on

Later, the girl expressed her desire to live with the youth with whom she had eloped while appearing before a court. SSP Shailesh Pandey informed that an FIR has been registered against the sub-inspector and two others following the CJM order. He further informed that the Baheri SHO is investigating the case and will soon submit a report. The investigating officer said that "the complainant will be sent for a medical examination and her statement will be recorded. We will soon share the investigation report with the court".

(With inputs from agencies)

READ | 'Don't Share Rumours On FB, Twitter, WhatsApp': Noida Police After Delhi, Aligarh Violence