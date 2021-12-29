UP: FIR Filed Against Samajwadi Party Workers Over Vandalism During PM's Rally In Kanpur

A day after Samajwadi Party workers allegedly vandalised the car of a BJP activist in the city and further burned the effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an FIR has been filed at the Naubasta police station. In reference to the vandalism of the vehicle and burning the effigy of the PM, the FIR has been filed under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including sections 147, 148, 153-A, 336, 427, 435, 341, 34, 500, 505 (2) and 7. Apart from that, an arrest has also been made in connection to the vandalism incident on the day when PM Modi himself was present in Kanpur.

According to police officials, the FIR has been filed against Samajwadi Party worker Sachin Kesarwani and other 8-10 party workers who carried out the vandalism and burned the PM's effigy in broad daylight. The case has been registered based on inputs taken by the local people and a video that has gone viral on the Internet showing Samajwadi Party workers with red caps on their heads carrying out the activities.

On the other hand, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleging the Samajwadi Party of 'Hooliganism' said that they should change the party's name to 'Hooliganism Party'. Several BJP leaders have also come forward and criticised the SP for promoting such activities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Kanpur for inaugurating development projects

The vandalism occurred when Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to Kanpur to inaugurate multiple development projects in the city, including the Kanpur Metro Rail Project. Sharing a video from the incident, Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Rajeev Chandrasekhar slammed the SP and said that the workers were trying to create havoc in the backdrop of the PM's visit. However, the Uttar Pradesh police and the Kanpur police officials have assured about carrying out an investigation against the offenders and will soon take action to maintain peace ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Image: Republic World