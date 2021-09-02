UP: Firozabad Witnesses Surge In Deaths Due To Dengue; MLA Acknowledges Lack Of Amenities

36 children and five adults passed away due to dengue & other suspected disease, in Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh. An ICMR team has also collected serum samples from the ones affected and are conducting different tests to ascertain diseases other than dengue. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath had visited Firozabad on Sunday, August 29 and assured that teams would be set up to ascertain the cause of deaths. He also met the children admitted at the Firozabad Medical College and visited the homes of those who had passed away.

MLA Asiza speaks on the situation

Republic Media Network presented a ground report of the incident where Firozabad MLA, Manish Asiza claimed that mismanagement in the administration might have led to the sudden influx in deaths. Republic talked to the natives and also after cross-checked the surroundings only to find out that proper hygiene conditions were not being maintained which might have led to the increase in mosquitos and germs gathering in the area. MLA Asiza acknowledged the plight of Firozabad's masses and said that he was not going to play any blame game. He eventually added that his powers were limited and he was not able to speak above the Nagar Nigam.

Additional Director(Health), Dr AK Singh while speaking on the situation said, "We're awaiting test results." Dr Sangeeta Aneja from the Firozabad Government Medical College said, "We've conducted an ELISA test on 27 patients of which 22 tested positive for dengue. We're also conducting COVID tests of patients & so far they all tested negative." ELISA (abv. for enzyme-linked immunoassay) is a lab test commonly used to detect antibodies in the blood.

UP CM reviews condition

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath had visited Firozabad on Sunday and assured that teams would be set up to ascertain the cause of deaths. He also met the children admitted at the Firozabad Medical College and visited the homes of those who had passed away. The UP govt on Wednesday had transferred the Chief Medical Officer in Firozabad where almost 40 individuals among whom mostly were children, died due to dengue. CM Yogi added, "Directions have been issued to ensure adequate manpower at the medical college."

