UP: Five held for using unfair means in CISF exam

Sonbhadra (UP), May 29 (PTI) Five people were arrested for using unfair means in a written exam for recruitment of personnel in the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), police said on Sunday.

Superintendent of Police Amrendra Prasad Singh said that three of the accused forged documents to appear in the physical exam while two of them hired solvers to sit in the written exam in their place.

The exam was conducted on Saturday.

The CISF officials have lodged a case regarding the matter at Shaktinagar police station.

The arrested accused were identified as Bharat Kumar Yadav, Adarsh Kumar Yadav, Durgesh Chauhan, Vikas Kumar and Rakesh Kumar Yadav.

The accused, booked under relevant sections of IPC, were arrested with joint efforts of district police, vigilance department and CISF officials. PTI CORR CDN KVK KVK

