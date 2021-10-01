UP: Four Killed, 10 Injured In Explosion At Factory Manufacturing Firecrackers

Four people died and 10 were injured in an explosion at a factory manufacturing firecrackers illegally in Shamli district on Friday evening, police said.

The explosion took place at a pickle factory in Kairana town, and some of the injured people are in critical condition, they added.

The police said a rescue operation is underway, and four bodies have been recovered so far.

Senior police and administration officials are at the spot, they said.

