UP: Free COVID-19 Vaccination For 18+ Begins, CM Yogi Adityanath Issues Appeal To Parents

As Uttar Pradesh opens up free vaccination for all citizens above 18 years of age, Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath urged people to get vaccinated in large numbers and help India defeat COVID-19.

"The free COVID vaccination campaign is being started for all citizens above 18 years of age in all 75 districts of the state today. Make this campaign a success by following the COVID protocols. All of you should get the "Jeet ka Vaccine" and ensure the defeat of Corona. Corona will lose, India will win," said the UP CM.

COVID-19 Vaccination of parents on priority: UP CM

Yogi Adityanath also issued a special message to parents asking them to take the life-saving jab on priority so as to prevent transmission of the Coronavirus infection to their children at home. "In order to ensure the safety of the children amid the Coronavirus pandemic, the parents' COVID vaccination will be done on priority. If your child is below 12 years of age, visit the nearest "Parental Special Immunization Booth" and get "Tika Jeet Ka" as soon as possible," he tweeted.

आज से प्रदेश के सभी 75 जनपदों में 18 वर्ष से अधिक आयु के सभी नागरिकों के लिए निःशुल्क कोविड टीकाकरण महाभियान प्रारम्भ हो रहा है।



कोविड प्रोटोकॉल का पालन करते हुए इस महाभियान को सफल बनाएं।



आप सभी लगवाएं "टीका जीत का" और कोरोना की पराजय सुनिश्चित करें।



कोरोना हारेगा, भारत जीतेगा — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) June 1, 2021

कोरोना महामारी के बीच बच्चों की सुरक्षा सुनिश्चित करने के उद्देश्य से अभिभावकों का कोविड टीकाकरण प्राथमिकता के साथ किया जाएगा।



अगर आपका बच्चा 12 वर्ष से कम आयु का है, तो यथाशीघ्र निकटतम "अभिभावक स्पेशल टीकाकरण बूथ" पर जाएं और लगवाएं "टीका जीत का"।



UP Govt to give free vaccines to 18+

While inaugurating the third phase of the vaccination drive on May 1, Yogi Adityanath had promised to provide free vaccines to people between 18-44 years of age soon. "We have decided to give free vaccines to people between 18-44 years of age. People above 45 years of age are being given free vaccine by the Government of India", said the CM.

Additionally, the UP Government has announced that it would launch a special vaccination drive from June 15 dedicated to the bus, taxi, rickshaw drivers, and roadside vendors who were at daily risk of coming in contact with an infected person. More than 5,59,144 doses of the COVID vaccine have been administered in UP so far including the 18-44 age group. At least 4,53,121 beneficiaries have taken the first dose of the vaccine while 1,06,422 have received the second dose as well.