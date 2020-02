Soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced in Parliament a trust to manage the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh cabinet gave its approval to the proposal for allotment of five-acre land to UP Sunni Central Waqf Board for the construction of a mosque as ordered by the Supreme Court in the Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri case on November 9 last year. The land had been allotted to Sunni Central Waqf Board in Dhannipur village located in Sohawal tehsil in Ayodhya district.