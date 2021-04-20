UP Government Moves SC Challenging Allahabad HC Order imposing COVID Lockdown In 5 Cities

In a breaking development, the Uttar Pradesh government has moved the Supreme court (SC) challenging the Allahabad High Court's (HC) order directing lockdown to be imposed in five cities in the state amid a surge in COVID-19 cases being reported. The UP govt's move to challenge the Allahabad HC order came after the latter directed lockdown to be imposed in Lucknow, Kanpur Nagar, Gorakhpur, Prayagraj and Varanasi till April 26 while advising the state government to impose a complete lockdown in Uttar Pradesh for a period of at least two weeks.

As per sources, the UP govt will challenge the HC's orders citing that it is outside the jurisdiction of the judiciary to order a lockdown to be imposed in parts of the state. The UP govt's petition will be heard by the Supreme Court on Wednesday after the matter was mentioned for listing before the Chief Justice of India (CJI) by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.

Allahabad HC orders lockdown in 5 UP cities

The Allahabad High Court on Monday directed the Uttar Pradesh government to impose a lockdown in 5 cities till April 26 to break the chain of COVID-19 infection. The division bench of Justice Siddhartha Varma and Justice Ajit Kumar contended that the stricter novel coronavirus curbs would also ensure that the frontline healthcare workers get respite and can pay more attention to the patients who are already admitted. Blaming the government for not planning in advance for the second COVID-19 wave, the HC observed, "If popular government has its own political compulsions in not checking public movements during this pandemic, we can not remain mere passive spectators. Public health is the top most priority and call of the moment and any complacency of any degree today will cause havoc to people. We can’t shirk away from our constitutional duty to save innocent people from the pandemic which is spreading due to the negligence of a few."

Here are the new curbs ordered by HC till April 26: