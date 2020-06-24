UP Govt Asks Haj Pilgrims To Apply For Refund After Saudi Limits Pilgrimage For Foreigners

Uttar Pradesh Minority Minister Mohsin Raza on Wednesday asked the pilgrims in the state, who had registered themselves for Haj to apply for a refund after Saudi Arabia stated that the pilgrimage will proceed, but with 'very limited numbers' owing to the coronavirus pandemic. The entire money that the pilgrims deposited in the Haj Committee will be transferred to their bank account without any deduction, assured Mohsin Raza. This comes a day after Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi announced that Haj pilgrims from India will not be sent to Saudi Arabia this year.

"I would like to request people of Uttar Pradesh who had applied for the Haj pilgrimage, to apply for a refund as the government was informed by the Suadi Arabia that Haj will not happen this year for the foreigners," said Raza while speaking to news agency ANI.

Saudi Arabia to proceed with Haj

The major pilgrimage which is scheduled July 28 to August 2 will be held, but with 'very limited numbers', the Kingdom announced on Monday. The authorities have stated that only people of various nationalities already residing in the country would be allowed to partake. However, there is no clarity on how many people would be permitted to take part in the pilgrimage

"This decision is taken to ensure Haj is safely performed while committing to all preventive measures to protect Muslims and adhere strictly to the teachings of Islam in preserving our health and safety," according to the statement quoted by Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

"The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, whose top priority is to always provide care to enable Muslims to perform Haj or Umrah rites safely and securely, has taken severe precautionary measures to protect pilgrims since the beginning of COVID-19." the statement added.

