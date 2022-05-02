UP Govt Backs 'ban PFI' Call After Sufi Body Writes To HM Shah; 'looking Into Complaints'

The Uttar Pradesh government has responded to Republic TV's newsbreak on the Sufi Khanqah Association's call to ban Popular Front of India (PFI). On Monday, UP Minister of State for Minority Welfare Waqf & Haj Department, Danish Azad Ansari, supported the Sufi body's request, and stated that complaints against the PFI were being looked into closely by the state government.

Speaking to Republic TV, Ansari also assured that vigilance was being ramped up in UP, and the Yogi Adityanath-led administration would ensure that Eid is celebrated with peace. In a letter to HM Amit Shah, Sufi Khanqah Association has alleged that the Ram Navami-led violence in North India may be repeated by the PFI in South India during Eid.

"Complaints like these (against PFI) are looked into deeply. We need peace and security in society. Tomorrow Eid is there, and state-wide, Yogi Ji and I have spoken to officials to ensure safety on the ground. We will inform the progress on banning PFI," he said.

Former UP Minister Mohsin Raza also backed the call, saying that the Uttar Pradesh Government had raised a similar demand with the Home Minister earlier.

"People are getting alert now. We also wrote to Home Minister saying that PFI needs to be banned. We know what their agenda is, it is a dangerous organisation. Our agencies keep exposing them from time to time. Whoever is talking about the need to ban PFI, we support them. In UP, Eid will be celebrated with peace. We will not allow any such incident to take place here," said Mohsin Raza.

Muslim group alleges PFI role in riots, writes to HM Shah

Muslim body Sufi Khanqah Association on Monday alleged that there was PFI involvement in incidents of communal violence from the Hijab row to the Ram Navami violence in the North and West. In a letter to HM Shah, it revealed that since the launch of the Save democracy campaign by PFI on January 25, 2022, communal incidents had increased across the country, with the direct/indirect involvement of PFI.

"While admitting to the involvement of the PFI in the incidents of protests against the citizenship law in the speech given by Mo Shakeef at an iftar party of religious importance. Shakeef has made many such statements that are disturbing peace, law, and order. In this situation, it is necessary that strict action be taken against Shakeef, and proper arrangements be made by PFI to prevent possible incidents on Eid," the letter stated.

PFI's role in the Delhi riots is under the scanner. Last week, Republic TV spoke exclusively to one of the accused persons who had been detained in connection with the incident, who alleged PFI hand in the Hanuman Jayanti violence in Jahangirpuri.

The accused had also claimed that the key conspirator, who is also a history-sheeter, had PFI links. The outfit's role in the Khargone riots, the murder of RSS leader in Palakkad, loudspeaker provocation in Maharashtra as well as the Hijab row in Karnataka is also being probed by the respective governments.