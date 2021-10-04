Amid rising tensions in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder S Randhawa have been denied permission to land at Lucknow Airport. The instructions were given by to the authorities of Lucknow's Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport by Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary Awanish Awasthi. The comes as Section 144 has been imposed in the district along with additional police deployment.

Bhupesh Baghel and Sukhjinder Randhawa had announced that they will visit Lakhimpur Kheri on Monday after eight people were killed in clashes. Apart from Baghel and Randhawa, other opposition leaders have also been detained or not allowed to visit the district. According to sources, the UP government is of the view that opposition leaders visiting the district will only escalate the situation.

After the instructions from Awanish Awasthi to Lucknow Airport, Bhupesh Baghel took to Twitter and hit out at the Uttar Pradesh government and said that it is using a decree to prevent him from visiting the state. Baghel also questioned the UP government and asked if civil rights were suspended. Additionally, he questioned the state government on its decision to impose Section 144 in Lakhimpur and not allowing him to land at Lucknow.

"If Section 144 is imposed in Lakhimpur, then why is the dictatorial government stopping you from landing in Lucknow?" asked Bhupesh Baghel

UP Police detains Priyanka Gandhi

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Police on has detained Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday night as she proceeded towards Lakhimpur. In a video shared by the Congress party, Priyanka Gandhi was seen engaged in a verbal spart with the police. Gandhi was also heard accusing the Sitapur police of forcibly detaining her without a warrant, warning of consequences.

"If you forcibly take me in this van, you will be kidnapping me. Go and get a warrant before you arrest me. There may be no law and order in this state, but it is there in this state," said Priyanka Gandhi

Lakhimpur-Kheri incident

On Sunday, the farmers were protesting against the Farm Laws at Lakhimpur Kheri outside an event venue where Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya was scheduled to attend. The farmers had planned to display black flags and prevent Maurya from landing at the helipad at Maharaja Agrasen Ground. Following this, the Sanyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) claimed that one of the farmers was shot dead by Ashish Misra - son of Union MoS Ajay Misra Teni and two farmers were killed after his car ran over them and turned turtle. In retaliation, farmers resorted to stone-pelting at the car which had overturned, killing 4 BJP workers - including Misra's driver. Clashes ensued after the incident resulting in many injuries.

The SKM has demanded Union MOS Ajay Kumar Mishra be removed from his post immediately and his son should be booked for murder along with his supporters. Moreover, SKM has sought an SC judge-monitored probe into the incident as UP CM Yogi Adityanath assured that his government will investigate it. BKU leader Rakesh Tikait has reached Lakhimpur to decide future course of action for the farmers' protest. Even so, Union MoS Ajay Misra has denied the claims and said that his son was not present at the site during the clashes.