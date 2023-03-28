UP Govt Elucidates Yogi's Zero Tolerance Policy Against Criminals As Ateeq Gets Life Term

Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj MP-MLA Court convicted and sentenced life imprisonment to Mafia-turned-politician Ateeq Ahmed and two others on Tuesday in the kidnapping case of Umesh Pal.

Ahmed, a five-time MLA of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly and a former Lok Sabha MP, was brought from Gujarat's Sabarmati jail to Prayagraj's Naini jail amid tight security on Monday for the verdict of the case.

State govt working towards ending criminals in state: UP Deputy CM

Speaking about the verdict by the court, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said the state government is working towards curbing the criminals by running a drive. He also requested the courts to provide criminals with stringent punishments.

Pathak said, "Our Govt is eradicating criminals by running a drive and Court is being requested that every criminal gets stringent punishment. People believe that the state will have a fearless environment."

Our Govt is eradicating criminals by running a drive and Court is being requested that every criminal gets stringent punishment. People believe that the state will have a fearless environment: UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak on Atiq Ahmed and two others sentenced to life imprisonment… pic.twitter.com/V4LtkAPisS — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 28, 2023

'Yogi govt making UP free from criminals': Danish Azad Ansari

Lauding the efforts of the UP government and CM Yogi Adityanath, UP Minority Minister Danish Azad Ansari said that the Yogi government is working towards making the state free from criminals, and law and order has been established in Uttar Pradesh.

While interacting with media, he said, "Yogi is working with the aim to provide justice to everyone, and the faith of people has increased after this verdict. The Yogi government is also working towards making the state free from criminals as it has zero tolerance policy towards criminals."

'Ateeq should be punished for killing my son', says Umesh Pal's mother

After the court’s verdict, the mother of Umesh Pal said that Ateeq Ahmed has been sentenced to life imprisonment for kidnapping her son but he should rather be given a death sentence for killing her son.

She said, "He (Ateeq Ahmed) was sentenced to life imprisonment for kidnapping my son but he should be given a death sentence for killing my son. I have faith in UP CM Yogi Adityanath and the judicial system."

#WATCH | He (Atiq Ahmed) was sentenced to life imprisonment for kidnapping my son but he should be given a death sentence for killing my son. I have faith in UP CM Yogi Adityanath and the judicial system: Shanti Devi, mother of Umesh Pal pic.twitter.com/aOVGFWRK0d — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2023

Court sentences life imprisonment two others along with Ateeq

The Court pronounced life sentences to Ateeq Ahmed, Dinesh Pasi, and Khan Saulat Hanif in the case and has also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on each of them.

All the other seven accused in the case, including Ashraf, the brother of Ateeq Ahmed have been acquitted.

Ahmed's conviction came after Umesh Pal an advocate and a prime witness in the 2005 murder case of BSP MLA Raju Pal, was shot dead in Prayagraj on February 24 this year.

On 25 January 2005, BSP MLA Raju Pal was murdered. Umesh Pal, the main witness in the Raju Pal murder case, was abducted on February 28, 2006. Ateeq had allegedly abducted Umesh Pal from a Land Cruiser vehicle near Phansi Imli of the Dhumanganj police station area and was later abducted and electrocuted.

UP CM's zero tolerance policy against criminals

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has reiterated in his previous statements that the Uttar Pradesh government has zero tolerance towards crime and those who patronise them are the biggest enemies of investment coming into a state.

In one of his old statements, CM Yogi said, "Criminals and those who patronise them are the biggest enemies of investment and after 2017, the BJP government in the state followed a zero-tolerance policy against criminals and those who shelter them."

He had also admitted that earlier no one wanted to visit Uttar Pradesh since it was known for hooliganism, anarchy, chaos, and criminalisation of politics. However, he added and said that the state has a much safer environment now.