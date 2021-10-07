UP Govt Forms 1-member Inquiry Commission To Probe Lakhimpur Violence; Sets Deadline

Amid pressure from the opposition, the Uttar Pradesh government constituted a single-member Commission of Inquiry of Justice (retd.) Pradeep Kumar Srivastava to probe the Lakhimpur violence. As per a notification issued on October 6, Governor Anandiben Patel exercised powers conferred by Section 3 of the Commissions of Enquiry Act to appoint this inquiry panel whose headquarters will be based in Lakhimpur-Kheri. Most importantly, the commission has to complete its probe within a period of two months.

The commission shall be deemed to be a civil court and will have the power to require any person to furnish information pertaining to the subject matter of the inquiry. Offences committed before it such as the omission to produce a document, refusing oath or affirmation when duly required, refusing to answer questions, refusing to sign a statement and intentional insult in a judicial proceeding may be forwarded to a magistrate for trial. The panel or a gazetted officer authorised by it shall also have the right to enter any place and seize documents related to the subject matter of the inquiry.

Immediately after the horrific incident, UP CM Yogi Adityanath promised that the state government will expose the elements involved in the incident and take strict action against them. The state government has already constituted a Special Investigation Team to probe the Lakhimpur violence. As per the FIR lodged by the UP police on Monday, Ashish Mishra and 15-20 unknown accused persons have been booked under IPC Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 147 (rioting), 148 (Rioting armed with a deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 279 (rash driving), 302 (murder), 304A (death by negligence) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others).

A single-member Commission of Enquiry with headquarters at Lakhimpur Kheri constituted to investigate the death of 8 persons in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3. pic.twitter.com/fGcS8JducS — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 7, 2021

The Lakhimpur-Kheri violence

As per the FIR lodged by the UP police on Monday, farmers and labourers were peacefully protesting against Ajay Misra and Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya at the playground of the Maharaja Agrasen Inter College on October 3 by showing black flags. The complainant Jagjit Singh mentioned that three vehicles ferrying Ashish Misra and 15-20 unknown persons drove towards the event venue in Banbirpur village at high speed at around 3 pm. He also claimed that Misra was sitting on the left seat of his Mahindra Thar vehicle, fired at protesters and proceeded ahead by mowing down farmers.

Alleging that two farmers succumbed to bullet injuries, the complainant added that Ashish Misra's three cars turned turtle due to high speed which left many passersby injured. After this, he reportedly opened fire again and fled the spot. Lamenting that no action was taken against the Union MoS Home for allegedly threatening farmers, the FIR claimed that this was a "pre-planned conspiracy" by Ajay Misra and his son. However, Ajay Misra and his son have flatly denied these charges claiming that they were not present at the site.