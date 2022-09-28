UP Govt Gives Nod To Bundelkhand’s First Tiger Reserve

In a bid to promote tiger conservation in the state, the Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday gave a green signal for development of the first tiger reserve in the Bundelkhand region.

In a meeting chaired by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the cabinet approved to notify Ranipur Tiger Reserve under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

The tiger reserve will span across 52,989.863 hectares of land, including 29,958.863 hectares of buffer area and 23,031 hectares of core area which was already notified as Ranipur wildlife sanctuary in Chitrakoot district of the state.

The state government, in a statement issued here, said a decision has also been taken to set up Ranipur Tiger Conservation Foundation, along with sanctioning of requisite posts.

The Ranipur Tiger Reserve area covered by northern tropical dry deciduous forests is home to tiger, leopard, bear, spotted deer, sambhar, chinkara, and other mammals, the statement said.

The development of Ranipur Tiger Reserve will prove to be a turning point for the conservation of wildlife in Bundelkhand along with opening of eco-tourism potential of the area, creating immense employment opportunities for the locals, it said.

The cabinet also approved the Uttar Pradesh State Bio-Energy Policy-2022 as per the directives of the National Green Tribunal. With this, an investment of Rs 5,500 crore will be made in the state, the government said.

The farmers' income will increase with the machines being set up under this policy. With the implementation of this policy, the problem of stubble burning in the fields will be solved, which will help reduce air pollution in the state, the statement said.

The disposal of organic waste can be done through scientific methods and there will be an increase in the production of eco-friendly bio-energy, it said.

The availability and use of bio-manure will increase the fertility of the fields. This will also generate investment and employment in the rural areas.

The cabinet has also approved the proposal for the reconstitution of the State Planning Commission and creation of a new institution - State Transformation Commission (STC). The chief minister will be the chairman of the STC.

Finance minister, agriculture minister, social welfare minister, rural development minister, panchayati raj minister, medical health minister, industrial development minister, jal shakti minister, urban development minister and planning department's minister/minister of state will be ex-officio members (special invitee) of the commission, the statement said. PTI NAV KVK KVK