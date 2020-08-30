UP Govt Gives Rs 50 Lakhs To Kin Of 23-yr-old Soldier Martyred In Encounter In Pulwama

The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday paid a compensation of Rs 50 lakh to the kin of martyred Sepoy Prashant Sharma who lost his life in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama yesterday. Uttar Pradesh Sugarcane Minister Suresh Rana announced that apart from the monetary compensation, one family member of the martyred Sepoy would be given a government job and a crossing road would also be named after the 23-year-old braveheart.

"Rs 50 lakhs has been given to martyr's family from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister fund. A road and a crossing will be named after him and one member of his family will be a given a government job," Uttar Pradesh Sugarcane Minister Suresh Rana announced.

Army pays tribute

Sepoy Prashant Sharma was killed in a gunfight with terrorists in a search operation launched by security forces in Zadoora village in south Kashmir on August 29. Sharma lost his life after terrorists fired upon the joint search party of the forces. He had suffered multiple gunshot wounds on his chest and was subsequently rushed to 92 Base Hospital in Srinagar. The 23-year-old ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

The mortal remains of Sepoy Prashant Sharma were brought to his hometown in Muzaffarnagar for last rites on Sunday. A huge crowd gathered to pay their tributes to the braveheart. On Saturday all ranks of the Indian Army paid tributes to Sepoy Prashant Sharmaa in a solemn ceremony at BB Cantonment.

Sharma had joined the 26 Mechanised Infantry Battalion of the Army on November 21, 2016, when he was just 19-years-old. He was serving with 50 Rashtriya Rifles Battalion and belonged to Khanjapur village of Muzaffarnagar district in Uttar Pradesh. He is survived by his parents.

(With Agency Inputs)