UP Govt Implements MHA's Unlock 5 Guidelines; Schools To Open In A Graded Manner

The Uttar Pradesh government decided to implement the guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs for the Unlock 5 phase until October 31 on Thursday. While the lockdown has been extended in containment zones, more activities have been opened up in other areas. Most importantly, schools and coaching institutes in the state will be opened after October 15 in a graded manner. However, distance education shall be encouraged and students can attend these institutions only after the consent of their parents.

The state government has once again stressed the use of face coverings, social distancing, following the practice of Work From Home as far as possible and staggering the work hours. Legal action can be taken against persons violating the containment measures as per the provisions of Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act and Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code. At present, there are 50,883 active COVID-19 cases in UP while 3,42,415 patients have been discharged and 5784 deaths have been reported.

Permitted activities:

All activities already allowed as per earlier orders

Cinemas/ theatres/ multiplexes with up to 50% of their seating capacity from October 15

Business to Business (B2B) Exhibitions from October 15

Swimming pools being used for training of sportspersons from October 15

Entertainment parks and other such places from October 15

Schools and coaching institutes after October 15

Higher Education Institutions only for research scholars and post-graduate students in science and technology stream requiring laboratory/ experimental works from October 15

A maximum of 200 persons permitted to attend congregations in closed spaces. In open spaces, more people can be allowed as per the size of the space

Restricted activities:

International air travel of passengers, except as permitted by MHA

COVID-19 crisis in India

Currently, there are 9,40,705 active novel coronavirus cases in India while 52,73,201 patients have recovered and 98,678 fatalities have been recorded. With 85,376 people recovering from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the country's recovery rate soared to 83.53%. For the 10th successive day, India has sustained the trend of maintaining the active cases below the 10 lakh mark.

77% of the total recovered cases are from Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar and Telangana. Meanwhile, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Telangana account for 76% of the total active cases. 76% of the 86,821 fresh cases reported in the last 24 hours are concentrated in 10 states.

