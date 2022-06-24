UP govt initiates termination proceedings against doctor for ill-treating patient

Ghaziabad, Jun 23 (PTI) A video purportedly showing a government doctor checking an ailing woman on a rickshaw by the roadside instead of providing her a stretcher and admitting her to hospital has gone viral, following which the government has initiated proceedings to terminate him from service.

According to officials, the woman exhibited symptoms of HIV and her son-in-law carried her to the MMG District Hospital here in the rickshaw for anti-retroviral therapy. They were accompanied by the woman's husband and children.

However, Dr Sheel Verma attended to her in the rickshaw itself and referred her to Meerut Medical College. The incident took place on Wednesday, the officials said.

As the video went viral, Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak ordered Chief Medical Officer Dr Bhavtosh Shankhdhar to get an inquiry conducted into the incident.

Chief Medical Superintendent Manoj Kumar Chaturvedi, who conducted the inquiry on Thursday, said a report seeking Dr Verma's termination has been sent to the government, while ward boy Mayank, who accompanied the doctor, has already been sacked. PTI COR CJ CJ

