UP Govt Introduces 16-digit Unicode To Put An End To Fake Registries Of Disputed Land

The Yogi Adityanath government has introduced a system of issuing a unique 16-digit Unicode to mark landholdings of every form in Uttar Pradesh, an official spokesperson said on Sunday, as quoted by news agency PTI.

The official further explained, "Every piece of land in the state will have its own unique identity from now onwards that would check cases of land disputes and save people from falling into the trap of fraudsters."

The revenue department will be issuing the Unicode for marking all kinds of agricultural, residential, and commercial land and a person will now be able to know the details of the land with a single click. The Unicode number of the land will be 16 digits with the first six digits based on the population of the land, the next 4 digits determining the unique identity of the land. The digits from 11 to 14 will be the number of the division of the land. The last 2 digits will have the details of the category, through which, the agricultural, residential and commercial land will be identified.

'Virasat' scheme to end land disputes

In December, last year, the Yogi government had launched a special 'Virasat' (natural succession) drive in the north Indian state to end the land disputes over the succession rights in villages and curb the property lawsuits that form a bulk of cases at the tehsil and district level. This scheme is said to bring an end to the long-pending disputes over the land and property and prevent exploitation of villagers by the land mafia who target disputed properties. An official had said that said villagers will be provided the facility to register their names in the land records through both online and offline methods. Under this scheme, the villagers are not expected to be exploited at any level and can get their names registered in the land records.

(With Agency Inputs)