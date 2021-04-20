UP Govt Issues First 'ten-fold' Fine; COVID Violator Who Paid Rs 1000 Now Charged Rs 10000

Under new guidelines of punishment for violating COVID-19 protocols, a man from Uttar Pradesh's Deoria has been charged a Rs 10,000 fine for violating rules. He was first punished with Rs 1000 for not wearing the mask and he was caught doing the same for the second. Recently the UP Government had announced that if anyone is found not following COVID-19 protocols for the first time, he will be charged with a Rs 1,000 fine however Rs 10,000 will be charged if found again.

The step was taken to bring stricter curbs in the state to control the growing spread. Uttar Pradesh is currently the second worst-hit state of the country. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recently tested positive for the virus. In the latest, the Yogi government has imposed a weekend lockdown on Tuesday. This comes after the SC stayed the Allahabad HC's Monday order imposing a lockdown in 5 cities of Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh COVID-19 cases

The state on Monday reported 28,287 new Covid cases taking the total tally to more than 2 lakh COVID-19 cases. 167 people died in last 24 hours taking the toll nearly to 10,000. The major cities of the state including Praygraj, Lucknow, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, and Kanpur Nagar are under lockdown as cases are maximum recorded from here. Lucknow recorded 5,897 new cases, Varanasi with 2,668, Prayagraj at 1,576, and Kanpur Nagar with 1,365, the total positivity rate of the state is currently 14%.

Rajnath Singh to the rescue

Since Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath is currently fighting the virus, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has come to the state's rescue by deploying 150 jumbo cylinders of medical oxygen through DRDO. Later, additional 1,000 such cylinders will be delivered to the state.