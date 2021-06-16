UP Govt Issues Strong Message For Illegal Rohingya Camps Amid Face-off With Delhi Govt

The Uttar Pradesh Government on Wednesday issued a strong-worded message to the Rohingya infiltrators who have illegally set up camps near the Kalindi Kunj area of the national capital. On June 15, the UP Government attempted to evacuate the 55 illegal Rohingya families whose camps have been set up on the UP government's land in Delhi. However, amid the evacuation attempts, AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan reportedly arrived at the area to prevent action from being taken against the infiltrators.

"Caution! This land belongs to the Irrigation Department of the Uttar Pradesh Government. Any sort of selling, buying, construction work, or disposal of debris is an illegal and offensive act. Strong action will be taken against the violators," the notice read.

Face-off between UP & Delhi Govt over Rohingya camps

The illegal Rohingya camps have led to a face-off between the Yogi Aditynatah and the Arvind Kejriwal-led government after the former alleged that the AAP government was solely responsible for land-grabbing in Delhi.

"They have set up tents arbitrarily, When we attempted to take them out, the Delhi government supported them. They are responsible for land-grabbing activities in Delhi. They are providing protection to them," said UP irrigation Minister Mahendra Singh.

In 2018, a fire had broken out at the Kalindi Kunj camp in the middle of the night. Thereafter, the immigrants were shifted to Madanpur Khadar camp which although is owned by the UP Government's irrigation board, comes under the jurisdiction of the Delhi Government. Speaking to Republic TV, a Rohingya immigrant from Myanmar said, "We came from Burma, fire burnt down our camps so we shifted here."

Over the last 1 year, the UP Police has arrested 11 Rohingyas who have illegally sneaked into Indian land and are attempting to send them back to their land. "Illegal entry and settlement in any state of India is not permitted and action will be taken," said Uttar Pradesh ADGP Prashant Kumar.