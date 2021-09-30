UP Govt Launches Nirbhaya-Ek Pahal Programme In Lucknow; 75,000 Women To Benefit

The Uttar Pradesh government has launched the Nirbhaya-Ek Pahal programme on Wednesday in Lucknow as part of Mission Shakti -Phase 3. As per ANI, the Chief Minister of UP, Yogi Adityanath, announced at the launch event that nearly 75,000 women will be linked with the state banks to obtain loans at lower interest rates. These women would be eligible for state subsidies underneath the PM Mudra Yojana within three months.

Further, the CM praised the state government's anti-Romeo squad programme by saying that there was an environment of instability before 2017. He added that in the past, families were fearful of their daughters and sisters leaving the house. He said, “We first introduced anti-Romeo squads to combat the issue. Through our initiatives, we achieved many goals," ANI reported.

CM Yogi talks about the accomplishments of women in UP

During the event of the Nirbhaya-Ek Pahal programme, Adityanath also listed the accomplishments of women in UP, saying that before 2017, the UP police department had a minimal number of female officers. While now, there are over 30,000 female constables on the force. Additionally, talking about the involvement of women in the garment sector, Adityanath said that women can help develop the readymade clothes industry and he desires UP to be the hub of the readymade sector in the country. He also indicates, “If we can provide them with required supplies, they will leave Vietnam and China behind."

Under the 'Mission Shakti' initiative, the UP government announced on September 14 that it has offered free legal assistance, counselling, and fundamental rights knowledge to 91,691 women through its 75 'One Stop Centres' across the state. "Mission Shakti" is reinforced for the safety system of women and girls in the state. Earlier, it was stated that Mission Shakti Cells would be built in 59,000 Gram Panchayat buildings across the district. The initiative will have a total of 200 women involved.

CM Yogi had directed that all vital phone numbers, and women's hotline numbers, be posted on the Gram Panchayat Secretariat, Panchayat offices, police outposts, and police stations. Yogi further stated that women and girls should be educated about different government initiatives directed at them. He added girls should have a solid education to become self-sufficient. Destitute women and children seen at train and bus stations should likewise be protected.

