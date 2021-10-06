Uttar Pradesh ADG, Law & Order, Prashant Kumar on Wednesday informed that the police has initiated a helpline number where people can share evidence regarding the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. ADG Kumar also informed that the identities of people providing evidence shall be kept confidential in order to ensure a fair investigation.

"The last rites of some of those who died was conducted on October 5. However, one of the farmers' families was not satisfied, therefore the administration agreed to conduct a second post-mortem. After that, the last rites were conducted today," ADG Prashant Kumar further said.

'Restrictions imposed to maintain law and order'

Prashant Kumar further informed that the Uttar Pradesh government-imposed restrictions to maintain law and order and not to restrict any movement. In the latest update, the state government has now permitted people in groups of five to visit Lakhimpur Kheri.

"Anyone who wants to go there can go now. The state government's decision was taken to maintain law and order," said Prashant Kumar

Speaking to ANI, ADG Prashant Kumar also said that several videos of the Lakhimpur violence have come up, therefore the police are analysing those videos. He also informed that the police will take action against anyone misusing or peddling false narratives through the videos. The police have assured that a detailed investigation will be conducted and no accused will be spared.

Lakhimpur Kheri incident

On Sunday, the farmers were protesting against the Farm Laws at Lakhimpur Kheri outside an event venue where Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya was scheduled to be present. The farmers had planned to display black flags and prevent Maurya from landing at the helipad at Maharaja Agrasen Ground. Following this, the Sanyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) claimed that one of the farmers was shot dead by Ashish Mishra - son of Union MoS Ajay Mishra Teni and two farmers were killed after his car ran over them and turned turtle. In retaliation, farmers resorted to stone-pelting at the car which had overturned, killing four BJP workers - including Mishra's driver. Clashes ensued after the incident resulting in many injuries.

The SKM has demanded Union MOS Ajay Kumar Mishra be removed from his post immediately and his son should be booked for murder along with his supporters. Moreover, SKM has sought an SC judge-monitored probe into the incident as UP CM Yogi Adityanath assured that his government will investigate it. BKU leader Rakesh Tikait has reached Lakhimpur to decide the future course of action for the farmers' protest. Even so, Union MoS Ajay Misra has denied the claims and said that his son was not present at the site during the clashes.