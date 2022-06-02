Last Updated:

UP Govt Officer Suspended For Placing Al-Qaeda Founder Osama Bin Laden's Photo In Office

A government official was suspended from service after he was seen hanging a picture of Osama bin Laden in his office in Uttar Pradesh.

A government officer in Uttar Pradesh was suspended from services for placing a picture of Osama bin Laden, the founder of terror outfit Al-Qaeda, in his office describing him as "world's best junior engineer" and hailing him as his 'guru', reported PTI, citing officials. Notably, the man was an officer in a state-run power distribution company in Farrukhabad. 

As reported by PTI, Ravindra Prakash Gautam, a sub-divisional officer (SDO) with the Dakshinanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd (DVVNL) had placed a picture of Osama Bin Laden with a note below that read, "Respected Osama bin Laden, world's best junior engineer”. The matter was taken into cognisance by the senior district officials and they ordered immediate suspension of Gautam. Later, the picture was taken down from the SDO's office. However, the Al-Qaeda founder's picture with the message went viral on social media.

Giving details about the issue, Farrukhabad district magistrate Sanjay Kumar Singh told PTI that the managing director of DVVNL has suspended Gautam after an inquiry into the incident. On the other hand, the suspended SDO, however, has defended his actions, stating that any person can be someone's “idol” or "guru".

“Osama was the best junior engineer in the world. The picture has been removed but I have several copies,” he further added. 

Who was Osama Bin Laden?

Founder of the Pan-Islamic terrorist organisation Al-Qaeda, Osama bin Mohammed bin Awad bin Laden was considered as one of the most dreaded terrorists in the world. An engineer by education, he was the mastermind of several mass-casualty terrorist attacks including the September 11 attacks in the United States. 

He was killed by the United States special forces who tracked, ambushed, and killed him in Pakistan's Abbottabad in 2011. 

