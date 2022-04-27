UP Govt Orders Removal Of Illegal Loudspeakers, Raises Awareness On Noise Pollution

Amid the ongoing controversy over the loudspeaker ban in the country, the Uttar Pradesh government has ordered the removal of illegal loudspeakers from all religious places in the state and further information has been disseminated among people regarding the issue of noise pollution. This came just a few days after chief minister Yogi Adityanath stated that the volume of loudspeakers must be restricted at religious places in order to avoid trouble for the people living nearby.

Informing about the same, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi told PTI, "The order to remove illegal loudspeakers from religious places in the state was issued on Saturday. A compliance report (from the districts) in this regard has been sought by April 30" further adding that the police has also been directed to establish conversations with the religious leaders and further ensure the removal of the unauthorised loudspeakers through proper coordination.

UP | Following the order of court & govt, information is being given to everyone regarding noise pollution. This information is being given to all temples, mosques, gurudwaras, churches and marriage halls. People are following the guidelines: Yogesh Kumar, ACP Kaiserbagh, Lucknow pic.twitter.com/4rlMxkxN2F — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) April 26, 2022

Notably, following the order of the court and government, information is also being given to everyone regarding noise pollution. This information is being given to all temples, mosques, gurudwaras, churches, and marriage halls and further the people have been asked to follow all the guidelines, informed Yogesh Kumar, ACP Kaiserbagh, Lucknow.

In the meantime, in concerns to the matter, so far 125 loudspeakers have been brought down, while 17,000 such people have themselves reduced the volume of such devices.

CM Yogi orders restricting use of loudspeakers

During a review meeting that took place last with senior officials, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath had clearly directed that no religious procession would be carried out without permission and further stated that the use of loudspeakers should not cause inconvenience to others. Noting the upcoming festivals lined up in the upcoming days, he asked the police to remain cautious.

"Although microphones can be used, make sure the sound does not come out of any premises. Other people should not face any problem," he said, adding that no permission should be given to install loudspeakers at new sites.

The controversy over the use of loudspeakers at religious places erupted after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray had demanded to remove the loudspeakers installed outside mosques further threatening to play 'Hanuman Chalisa' with louder volume outside the mosques.

Image: ANI