UP Govt Orders Withdrawal Of 868 Cases, Fines Against Farmers For Stubble Burning

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday, 15 September issued an order to dismiss 868 cases of stubble burning filed against farmers in various districts across the state. The cases were filed under the Indian Penal Code's sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 278 (Making atmosphere noxious to health), 290 (Punishment for public nuisance), and 291 (Continuance of nuisance after injunction to discontinue). Last Wednesday, the Uttar Pradesh government announced the dismissal of lawsuits brought against farmers for stubble burning, as well as the waiver of fines levied on them.



As per the UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, all past payments that have been waiting since 2010 will be made before the beginning of the new cane crushing season. Additional Chief Secretary Avinash Kumar Awasthi said, "The farmers play an important role in the development of our economy. The government has decided to withdraw 868 cases of stubble burning in the state registered under various sections of the IPC."

Last week, while announcing the start date for the new crushing season, Adityanath stated that sugar mills in the western region will begin operations on 20 October, while those in the central region would begin operations on 25 October. Likewise, mills in the eastern region will begin operating in the first week of November. He stated this right after informing that the stubble burning cases will be withdrawn.

Centre releases over Rs 490 crores to reduce air pollution due to stubble burning

The Centre has approved Rs 490 crore to subsidise equipment necessary for in-situ agricultural residue management in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) due to stubble burning in the surrounding states of Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. This was announced last week. Sanjay Agarwal, Secretary of the Union Ministry of Agriculture, told the media here that the Centre has allocated Rs 496 crore to four states—Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab—to subsidise machinery necessary for in-situ crop residue management in 2021-22.

The funding was released as part of a scheme to provide farmers with agricultural residue management machinery at a reduced cost. According to the Secretary, micro-level planning at the village and block levels is required to identify problems and prepare ways to decrease crop residue burning. State governments, according to Agarwal, have established more than 30,900 custom hiring centres of crop residue management equipment to give machinery to small and marginal farmers in the last three years. This is expected to reduce the air pollution in Delhi-NCR.

