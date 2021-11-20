UP Govt Prepares For PM Modi's Visit To Lay Foundation Stone For Noida Airport On Nov 25

As we inch closer to the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to visit the state for the fourth time in a span of one month. Upon his visit to UP on November 25, the PM is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the Jewar International Airport.

To prepare for the PM's visit, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be making his round to the Jewar airport in a bid to take stock of the situation. PM Modi will also address a public meeting in Jewar.

Noida International Airport - a key initiative of the UP govt

As PM Modi is set to lay the foundation stone of the Noida International Airport, the UP government has actively taken steps to ensure that proceedings are in order ahead of the PM's visit. According to an official statement, Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh, who is also the state government's minister in-charge of Gautam Buddh Nagar, held a meeting with Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh and other top officials of the district to review preparations for the Prime Minister's visit.

The minister ordered all concerned officials to finalise their plan of action for the day and make sure that the schedule is held as per plan. He also reviewed preparations for a helipad near the spot where the PM is supposed to arrive.

Will the Noida airport lessen IGI's burden?

It is being constructed near the town of Jewar in Gautam Buddh Nagar, UP. The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) will be the implementing agency on behalf of the government of Uttar Pradesh. The airport is to be developed through a public-private partnership model (PPP).

The proposed plan is to build a two-runway airport by 2024, and expand it to 7,200 acres in the future. According to the proposed plan, the airport will handle 5 million passengers per annum (MPA) initially and expand to 60-120 MPA after its expansion over a period of 30 years.

The project site is located 72 kilometres from the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, the airport that currently serves the needs of the entire region of the national capital. With the construction of the Noida airport, the burden of the IGI airport would be reduced.

With inputs from PTI

Image Credits - PTI