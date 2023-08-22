UP Govt Schools To Live Telecast Chandrayaan-3 Moon Landing On Evening Of August 23

As India's ambitious moon mission Chandrayaan-3 prepares for a lunar touchdown on August 23 at 18:15 Hrs (IST), special events across the country have been planned as people desire to witness and be part of the historic moment. In a similar gesture, the Uttar Pradesh government has announced that state-run schools will open for one hour on August 23 and a live telecast of India's moon mission will be shown to the students, according to government officials.

Issuing a notice on behalf of the Director General School Education and State Project Director’s Office, it was announced that government schools will remain open on August 23 between 5:15 to 6:15 pm for a live telecast of the Chandrayaan-3 landing.

It is written in the notice that in this sequence, it has been informed by the Additional Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education, Government of India that on August 23, 2023, at 05:27 pm, Chandrayaan-3 will be directly involved in the process of landing on the moon.

Vikram lander to touchdown moon on August 23

The Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft, launched on July 14, entered the lunar orbit on August 5. The spacecraft carried out orbit reduction manoeuvres on August 6, 9 and 14 and performed the last round of moon-bound manoeuvres on August 16.

The separation of the lander module from the propulsion module took place on August 17 and the second and final deboosting mission was reported on August 20, successfully reducing the Lander Module orbit to 25 km x 134 km above the lunar surface.

Speaking to Republic, the ex-official of ISRO Dasgupta emphasised the criticality of soft-landing on the moon, He said, "Landing on the Moon is a very difficult task because we are yet to know much more about the Moon. When you are operating a spacecraft out there on the Moon, all the communications you have with it is through a communication link. If anything happens, you have precious little time to do a correction."