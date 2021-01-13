UP Govt Set To Present Final Budget For 2021 On Feb 18; Special Focus On Ayodhya: Sources

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh is set to present the final budget for 2021 on February 18 as its term nears completion in March this year. According to sources, an estimated budget of Rs 5.75 crores could be submitted by the state government in the run-up to the Assembly elections.

Sources added that special focus will be laid on the all-round development of Ayodhya, with a significant amount of funds being allocated to similar projects. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had recently said that the Centre and the state government are committed to restoring the ancient glory of Ayodhya and large-scale development work is being undertaken for this.

UP to expand Ayodhya's development

Last month, the Uttar Pradesh government approved a proposal to expand Ayodhya's development area by including over 300 revenue villages of Gonda and Basti districts in the temple town, an official said. The decision was taken by the state cabinet chaired by CM Adityanath. According to the official statement, 343 revenue villages have been included in the Ayodhya Development Zone (ADZ). Yogi has said that the planned expansion of this area will be possible with the border expansion of ADZ.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya in August. Due to the construction of the temple, there is a lot of potential for tourism in Ayodhya, the government said.

The Uttar Pradesh government had presented a ₹4.79 lakh crore budget for 2019-20 and had announced populist schemes ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. The annual budget presented by Finance Minister Rajesh Agarwal was 12% higher than the 2018-19 budget of ₹4,28,384.52 crore. The budget included new schemes totaling ₹21,212.95 crores.

