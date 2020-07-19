'UP Govt Should Bear Expenses For Quarantining COVID Patients In Hotels': Samajwadi Party

The Samajwadi Party on Saturday criticised the Uttar Pradesh government for charging exorbitant rates for COVID-19 patients undergoing quarantine at hotels transformed into COVID care centres. It called on the Yogi Adityanath-led administration to bear the quarantine expenses for patients since the government has not permitted home isolation for patients. Earlier in the day, Principal Health Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad directed the district collectors to transform at least one hotel in each district of UP into a COVID care centre for asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic patients.

"On one hand, the government is not allowing home quarantine for patients with mild symptoms. On the other hand, the government has allowed arrangements to quarantine such patients in hotels at rates between Rs 1500-2000. All the expenses should be borne by the government," the Samajwadi Party on Saturday tweeted.

एक तरफ हल्के लक्षणों के मरीजों को सरकार होम क्वॉरंटीन की अनुमति नहीं दे रही है। दूसरी तरफ सरकार ने होटल में क्वॉरंटीन व्यवस्था 1500-2000₹ तक प्रति दिन के हिसाब से की है, जो बहुत ज्यादा है। चिकित्सा के लिए 2000₹ एकमुश्त, खानपान का पैसा अलग से देना होगा। सभी व्यय वहन करे सरकार। pic.twitter.com/cIYwOE92qN — Samajwadi Party (@samajwadiparty) July 19, 2020

In his letter to district collectors on Saturday, Prasad said that the patients will have to pay for their stay at these centres. The charge for stay at these centres cannot exceed Rs 2,000 per day for double occupancy rooms and Rs 1,500 for single occupancy rooms. The letter stated that some patients with very mild or no symptoms are not willing to get admitted to COVID Care Centres due to lack of adequate facilities and try to hide their disease. The Uttar Pradesh government has therefore introduced a new system for treating Coronavirus patients who prefer better facilities and are able to bear the expenses.

"After due consideration, the government has decided to introduce L-1 plus the level of system for medical treatment of those patients who are without symptoms and who want better facilities and have the ability to spend for these facilities. Under this arrangement, a hotel in the districts will be operated by the district administration as a COVID Care Center," it read.

Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh reported 24 more deaths due to coronavirus in the past 24 hours, raising the toll to 1,108, while the infection count reached 47,036 with 1,673 fresh cases, an official said on Saturday.

The active COVID-19 cases in the state now stand at 17,264, while 28,664 patients have recovered so far, Additional Chief Secretary, Medical and Health, Amit Mohan Prasad said. A total of 46,769 tests for COVD-19 were done in the state on Friday, he said. Overall 14.26 lakh tests have been done, he added.

