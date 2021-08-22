UP Govt Tells SC Efforts Underway To Make Farmers Realise illegal Act Of Blocking Roads

On Sunday, the Uttar Pradesh government filed an affidavit in response to a notice issued by the Supreme Court of India amidst the obstruction of roads due to ongoing farmers' protest. Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government in the affidavit assured the Supreme Court of India that the state government is making their efforts to make the protesting farmers understand 'illegal act of blocking roads'. The UP government also gave the details that of the diversions of routes it created for the smooth functioning of the traffic.

As per the UP government's affidavit, the state government authorities in Gautam Budh Nagar (Noida), convinced the farmer's unions to end the agitation from Chilla border. Following that, the traffic movement was made free from obstruction'. However, traffic has been diverted from the 'blocked' NH-24/9 (Delhi-Ghaziabad) to ensure smooth traffic movement.

The UP government also stated state administrative officials and Police officials have approached the protesting farmers and made 'tireless efforts to make them understand their grossly illegal act of blocking public roads causing grave inconvenience to the travel'.

Farmers protest against the three farm laws

In August 2020, farmers began their protests against new agriculture laws proposed by the central government in several states including Punjab and Haryana.

This protest turned violent on 26 January 2021 when the protesting farmers on foot and in tractors broke barricades and moved to Red Fort and hoisted a flag adjacent to the national flag. Farmers had stated that they came to deliver a message to Prime Minister and that job is done.

In February, as the farmer's protest at the Ghazipur border continued since November 2020, a group of residents sat on a 'dharna' against the farmers' agitation for blocking the roads and causing problems to people's mobility.

Meanwhile, during Independence Day (August 15) celebrations farmers protesting the Centre’s farm laws had taken out “Tiranga Yatra” at several places in Haryana and Punjab to mark the occasion and demanded the withdrawal of the farm laws. Numerous farmers, including women, took part in the yatra across the northern states of India.

(Image Credits: PTI/ANI)