UP Govt To Float Global Tender For 4 Crore Vaccines Ahead Of 3rd Phase Of Inoculation

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday announced its decision to float a global tender for four crore COVID-19 vaccine shots. The announcement comes just days before the third phase of the vaccination drive scheduled to begin from May 1. The decision was made during the government core committee meeting on ways to help the administration meet the vaccine demand for the 18-44 age group that will be eligible for vaccination from Saturday.

The population of 18 to 44 years of age in UP is around 9 crores and the registration process for the age group began on Wednesday. State Minister Sidharth Nath Singh said the global tender is being opened to meet the vaccine supply in the third phase of the inoculation drive. The tender would be floated in a day or two for four crore vaccines and may be extended further, depending on the availability from Indian manufacturers, he added. Issuing a global tender for the vaccine will give complete freedom to control its price and provide more choices of vaccine companies.

1.2 crore people vaccinated in UP

As of date, 1.2 crore people have been vaccinated against Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh. Of them, 99,75,626 people have received the first dose while 21,13,088 people have received both jabs. Meanwhile, an online system where people can check the availability of COVID-19 beds was launched on Wednesday with the government uploading the data of 25 hospitals on the portal.

Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday recorded the highest single-day rise in its COVID-19 death toll with 266 more people succumbing to disease, while 29,824 new cases pushed the tally to 11,82,848. The death toll in the state now stands at 11,943. A total of 35,903 COVID-19 patients were discharged after recovery in the past 24 hours.