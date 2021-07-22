UP Govt To Give ₹ 4000 Monthly To 4050 COVID Orphans; State To Take Care Till They Turn 18

In a major relief to children who have lost their parents (either one of both) due to COVID-19, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on Thursday unveiled the 'Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Bal Seva Yojana'. Estimating that a total of 4050 children have lost either parent or both or a legal guardian to COVID since March 2020, Adityanath said that his government will take care of them till they are 18. COVID orphans who have lost one parent or both will receive Rs 4000 every month.

Elaborating on the number of COVID orphans identified, he said, "From March 2020 till now, there are 240 children who have lost both their parents due to Corona. 3,810 children have lost a mother, father or legal guardian. A total of 4050 children have been identified who will receive Rs 4,000 every month".

He added, "Govt will take care of them till they turn 18. Schools have been set for their education and skill development at each commisionerate. Kasturba Gandhi Awasiya Balika Vidyalaya will take care of the education of young girls and girls of marriable age will receive Rs 1,01,000 by the state".

Lucknow | 4,050 children were either orphaned or lost one parent or legal guardian. Every child will get Rs4,000 every month. Govt will take care of them till they turn 18. Schools have been set for their education and skill development: Yogi Adityanath, UP CM on Bal Seva Yojna

A global study by Lancet, estimates that over 15 lakh children have lost at least one parent or a custodian, residing grandparent or older relative. Out of the 15 lakh children, atleast 11,34,000 children lost a primary caregiver. In India the study stated that 25,500 children lost their mother to Covid-19 while 90,751 lost their father and 12 lost both their parents.

With thousands of children losing both parents due to COVID-19, PM Modi announced fixed deposits will be opened in the names of such children, contributed by the PM-CARES fund, creating a corpus of Rs 10 lakh for each of them when he or she reaches 18 years of age. Moreover, Centre will provide admission to children under 10 years to the nearest Kendriya Vidyalaya or in a private school as a day scholar as per Right to Education act. For children between 11-18 years, admission will be given in any Central residential school such as Sainik School, Navodaya, and others.

Similarly, for higher studies, students will be assisted in obtaining an education loan for Professional courses / Higher Education in India as per the existing Education Loan norms. The interest on this loan will be paid by the PM-CARES. PM Modi also declared Health Insurance benefits for the COVID orphaned children under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme (PM-JAY) with a health insurance cover of Rs. 5 lakhs. As of date, several states like Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Karnataka, Haryana, Bihar, Triputa too announced similar such schemes for COVID orphans.