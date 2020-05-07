UP Govt To Install Prepaid Meters In Every Household By 2023, Says State Energy Minister

Uttar Pradesh Energy Minister Shrikant Sharma, on Wednesday, issued necessary guidelines for providing maximum benefits to consumers in the next four years. In a bid to solve the meter reading problems faced by the consumers, Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has decided to install smart meters in every house of the state by March 31, 2023.

"In the coming years, consumers will have recharge options according to their consumption. They will also be able to recharge electricity meter like mobile on one click," the minister said at a review meeting.

Shrikant Sharma directed the officials to formulate an action plan to implement the technology in consumer services and daily activities of the corporation The technology will be implemented in a phased manner. The Minister said that using technology will help eliminate corruption and will create a transparent system.

Why a prepaid metering system?

In the first phase, the UPPCL will install 4-G prepaid smart meters on all the power connections in all districts of the state with the help of the Energy Efficiency Service Ltd (EESL). It will also provide certain incentives to the existing postpaid consumers to encourage them to switch to the prepaid modes. One such proposal allows consumers to pay their pending dues on the postpaid connection in installments after they can switch to the prepaid mode and also waive the surcharge on the dues.

The move aims at transforming UP’s power sector by reducing aggregate transmission and technical (AT&C) losses, improve the financial health and incentivize energy conservation.

The UPPCL has over Rs 20,000 crore pending against government and private consumers and issuing bills to consumers and recovering the amount from them continues to be a challenge. The prepaid meters, under which consumers have to buy electricity in advance, is being seen as a solution to the problem, though the prepaid metering system comes with its own set of shortcomings and challenges.

(With inputs from ANI)