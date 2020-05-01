UP Government To Provide Second Installment Of Rs 1,000 To 30 Lakh Stranded Workers

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday announced that his government will deposit the second installment of Rs 1,000 in the bank accounts of 30 lakh labourers and workers who are unable to earn a living to due nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.

Speaking to ANI, Adityanath said, "Many schemes have been announced. We have given financial assistance to daily wage workers including those listed in 16 categories. The second installment of Rs 1,000 will be deposited in bank accounts of 30 lakh labours and workers."

Extending his wishes to all workers of Labour Day, CM Yogi said that labourers of UP, who are stuck in other states amid lockdown can use their ration card number and avail its benefits. For those who do not have a ration card, food packets are being provided under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), he added.

As per an official release, Rs 1,000 was provided to 5.97 lakhs registered construction workers in April through direct benefit transfer (DBT). The government also provided financial assistance of Rs 1,000 to 7.67 lakh daily-wage workers in urban areas. On April 30, Rs 611 crore was deposited in bank accounts of 27.15 lakh MNREGA workers, the release said. As of date, nearly four lakh migrant workers from Delhi and 12,000 from Haryana have returned safely to the native state.

'Stay where you are, a safe return will be ensured'

Earlier in the day, CM Yogi Adityanath appealed to migrant workers and labourers from UP stuck in different parts of the country remain patient until the state government arranges their safe return. He added that during the deadly pandemic, migrants should not be distressed and to stay put wherever they are.

As Uttar Pradesh prepares for the return of stranded migrants, the CM had asked officials to keep ready quarantine centres, shelter homes and community kitchens for about six lakh people. Adityanath also appealed to those stranded in other states to be patient and not start walking towards their homes.

"Maintain patience that you have shown till now. A detailed plan is being prepared after contacting states concerned to ensure that all return to their homes safely. Therefore, stay where you are and remain in contact with the respective state governments. Do not start moving on foot," he said in a tweet on Thursday.

(With inputs from ANI)