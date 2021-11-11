UP Govt To Rehabilitate 63 Bangladeshi Hindu Families From Pakistan Displaced In 1970

Uttar Pradesh government has decided to rehabilitate 63 Bangladeshi Hindu families who came to India from East Pakistan in the 1970s. The government has allotted 121 hectares of land for agricultural work and 200-yard squares for housing in the Kanpur district of Uttar Pradesh. The decision to rehabilitate the families was taken in the cabinet meeting held yesterday. The UP government will also give 1.20 lakh rupees per family. It has not been announced when this will be implemented, however, it is expected that the families will be able to avail of this benefit very soon.

During the refugee crisis of 1971, it is estimated that over 10 million entered the Indian borders from East Pakistan. The mammoth number of refugees during the crisis is the largest displacement of refugees in the second half of the 20th century. The staggering number of people also came with its own problems as the cities in the eastern half of India, particularly Calcutta, were filled with refugees looking for cover from violence. The refugees were spread everywhere and tried to find space for themselves. They were reportedly occupying spaces in the streets, doorsteps of other houses, slept in empty buildings and cooked their meals out in the open.

The CAA amendment to help such refugees

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 was introduced by the Indian government in 2019 and amended the Citizenship Act of 1955 as it provided Indian citizenship for persecuted religious minorities from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan who are Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis or Christians. Another condition was that they must have arrived in India before December 2014. The law does not provide any such provisions to Muslims from Muslim-majority countries. This act was the first act in which religion was used as a factor for citizenship under Indian law. The BJP had promised in their election manifestos that they will indeed offer Indian citizenship to members of persecuted religious minorities if they entered the nation from these countries. As per the amendment, if the migrants entered India by 31 December 2014 and suffered "religious persecution” in their country were made eligible for citizenship.

Image: PTI