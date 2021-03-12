UP Govt To Soon Raze Religious Structures Built On Sides Of Roads, Highways And Pavements

The Uttar Pradesh government is all set to raze religious structures built on sides of roads, highways, pavements and lanes post 2011. This decision by CM Yogi Adityanath-led government comes after a High court order. In light of this decision, the state government has directed district officials to submit a list of such structures to the principal secretary or the secretary concerned, who will then submit a detailed report to the chief secretary in the next 2 months.

The statement released read, "The government has directed that no structure/construction of religious nature should be allowed on public roads (including highways), streets, pavements, roadsides, lanes etc. If any such structure/construction has been built after January 1, 2011, it should be removed immediately." READ | Motor strike: Normal life hit in Kerala, public vehicles keep off roads

The statement further stated that the instructions have been issued in accordance with the order of the High Court. The government in its orders also mentioned that if the structure was built before the above-mentioned date, a policy would be formed to remove it too within 6 months.

Recently, Bengaluru civic body too formed a comprehensive policy for removal or relocation or regularisation of illegal religious structures, constructed prior to September 29, 2009, on public streets, parks and other public places.

UP Legislative Council passes 'Anti-Love Jihad Bill'

Earlier on February 25, the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council cleared the 'Anti-Love Jihad Bill' via voice vote despite protests from the opposition. The Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Bill, 2021 replaces the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, 2020 promulgated by Governor Anandiben Patel on November 28, 2020.

This development assumes significance as the UP government enjoys the support of only 39 MLCs as against the Samajwadi Party which has 51 legislators in the 100-member House. As per sources, the SP's attempt to move amendments to the bill was rejected by protem Chairman Kunwar Manvendra Singh. For instance, the Akhilesh Yadav-led party had proposed that it should be referred to a Select Committee which will give its report within a period of one month.

Anti-Love Jihad law

As per some organisations, 'Love Jihad' refers to inter-religious marriages where the woman converts to Islam either by force or guile in order to marry a Muslim man. In 2010, the then Kerala Chief Minister VS Achuthanandan had accused PFI and some other organisations of planning to turn the state into a Muslim-majority state by doling out money. In 2020, G Kishan Reddy told the Parliament that 'Love Jihad' is not defined under the current laws and that no such case has been reported by any of the Central agencies.

Under the aegis of the UP's anti-Love Jihad legislation, an individual who forcefully marries a girl for the sheer purpose of converting her religion can face punishment up to 10 years in jail apart from a hefty fine. Stricter penalties will apply as far as conversion of minors and women belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes is concerned. Besides this, mass conversions shall be punishable with a jail term of 3-10 years and a fine of Rs.50,000 on the organizations conducting it. If someone wants to convert to another religion, he/she has to submit an application to the District Magistrate two months in advance.