UP Govt To Spend Rs 750cr On Education In Next 3 Months To Make It Accessible To All

The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has decided to spend a budget of more than Rs 750 crore on basic, secondary and higher education in the coming three months. The commitment has been made by the Uttar Pradesh government to make education accessible to everyone in the state. The government has also prepared an action plan to proceed with the decision.

According to the government statement, “This amount will be spent on both new and already existing programs in each of these three departments. Many of these programs are sponsored by the Center, and funds will be spent on them after the central government releases the budget installment and the state government gives its consent.”

According to news agency ANI, the estimated budget expenditure plan prepared by Basic Education Department and Higher Education Department is Rs 121 crore and Rs 20 crore, respectively. On the other hand, the Secondary Education Department has estimated an expenditure of more than 600 crores on the basis of the budget.

“The Basic Education Department has provided a plan of action for the budgetary expenditure of more than Rs 121 crore. The Basic Education Department will receive a budget of Rs 510 crore from the central and state governments as part of the PM Shri Yojana, according to the information received,” the statement said.

Budget plan of Basic Education Department

As per the government plan, the Basic Education Department has prepared an action plan to spend Rs 76.10 crore in the first three months. There is a plan to upgrade about 14,500 government schools across the country under the National Education Policy 2022 under PM SHRI.

Apart from this, the schools are also being planned to be transformed into ‘green schools’ with solar panels and an efficient waste management system. the department will receive Rs 300 crore for building digital infrastructure and libraries for children and adolescents.

Budget plan of Secondary Education Department

According to news agency ANI, the Secondary Education Department will receive a budget of Rs 390 crores under the centrally sponsored scheme, the PM School for Rising India (PM SHRI) scheme. Other than this, a budget of Rs 5 crore has been allocated to the department to reimburse the tuition fees of the second daughter of a parent studying in self-financed schools.

Budget plan of Higher Education Department

As per the budget expenditure plan of the Higher Education Department for the next three months, a provision of a budget of Rs 2.10 crores has been presented for the establishment of ‘skill hub’. The department will make arrangements for the purchase of necessary equipment and basic facilities.

(With inputs from ANI)