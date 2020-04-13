UP Govt To Take Action Against Those Hiding Their COVID-19 Symptoms

The Uttar Pradesh government will take penal action against those with symptoms of the novel Coronavirus, but hiding them from health authorities, a senior state official told reporters on Monday. The state has so far identified 146 COVID-19 hotspots which have 1,71,232 plots in total with over 9.78 lakh population and have sanitised those areas. The government has also declared Pilibhit district 'Corona-free'.

Addressing a press briefing, UP Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awnish Awasthi said, "CM has instructed that those hiding the symptoms or spreading the illness to others will have to face action. CM has also ordered that action will also be taken against the concerned district administration and police for non-compliance of this order."

Awasthi added that District Magistrates have themselves identified hotspots in 15 districts, in the first phase, and around 25 districts, in the 2nd phase. "More than 480 Coronavirus cases have been found here. So, 85% of the Corona cases are inside the 'ring-fence'," the official said.

Pilibhit district 'Coronavirus free'

Meanwhile, UP Principal Health Secretary Amit, Mohan Prasad, informed that 47 patients, out of the total 550 positive cases in the state, have been discharged from the hospitals after full recovery. He also shared the good news of Pilibhit district being 'Coronavirus free'.

"Pilibhit district had two cases. One of them was discharged earlier and the second person too was discharged today. The district now doesn't have any active case. Pilibhit is Corona-free as of now," the official said.

CM Yogi Adityanath has asked the state's commerce ministry officials to court companies who are leaving their units in China and planning to relocate factories elsewhere, Awnish Awasthi further informed. The state will also encourage telemedicine facilities and ensure the doorstep delivery of essential items to people.

Coronavirus crisis

India entered its twentieth day of the three-week shutdown which aims to curb the spread of COVID-19. So far, the country has reported 9152 cases of COVID-19 and has seen a sharpening of the infection curve in recent weeks. 857 patients have recovered from the disease while 308 people have died. The lockdown, due to end on April 14, has been extended in seven different states till the end of April given the rise in infections.

