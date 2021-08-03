UP Govt Wants Jhansi Station Renamed As 'Veerangana Laxmibai'; Centre Seeks Inputs

Following changes in the names of the Mughalsarai and Allahabad stations in the state, the Uttar Pradesh government has now posted a proposal to the Central government to rename the Jhansi Railway Station as 'Veerangana Laxmibai railway station. The proposal has been passed in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Government awaits a response from concerned agencies

In a written reply to the proposal made by the Uttar Pradesh government, Union Minister of State for Home, Nityanand Rai said that the government has sought the comments and views of the concerned agencies regarding the proposal of the UP government to rename the Jhansi railway station as 'Veerangana Laxmibai railway station as per the laid down procedure.

The Minister also stated that further actions will be taken after statements are received from all the agencies concerned. Notably, the Union Home Ministry grants its approval to change the name of any place or station after taking no-objections from the Ministry of Railways, Department of Posts, and Survey of India. These concerned organisations subsequently need to verify that there is no such town or village in their records with a name similar to the proposed one.

The change in the name of a state requires an amendment of the Constitution with a simple majority in the Parliament. Changing the name of a village or town, or station demands an executive order.

Notably, Member of Parliament from Jhansi, Anurag Sharma had earlier stated that the proposal to rename the railway station was taken about two years ago during a zonal meeting of the Indian Railways.

Recent changes in name of Railway stations

Following its control in the state in 2017, the BJP government has changed the names of three pre-eminent places. Allahabad, Mughalsarai, and Faizabad. Allahabad station is now Prayagraj, Mughalsarai station has been changed to Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Nagar while Faizabad is now being called Ayodhya station.

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, on the other hand, had been expressing that the state government would go ahead with the name change wherever it finds necessary. “We did what we felt was good. We renamed Mughalsarai after Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Allahabad as Prayagrah, and Faizabad as Ayodhya. Where there is a need, the government will take the required steps," the UP Chief had said in 2018.



