'UP Govt Will Clamp Down Perpetrators Of Violence':Dy CM On SDPI-PFI Role In Anti-CAA Stir

Soon after Republic TV found that the SDPI and PFI had come under the scanner of the police for their alleged role in instigating violence during the anti-CAA protests in Uttar Pradesh, the state police submitted its report to the government. Reflecting upon the UP Police's report which revealed sources of foreign funding to PFI to incite violence during anti-CAA protest, UP Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma on Wednesday stated that it was unfortunate that some people followed Pakistan leaders on this issue.

'We won't let PFI establish itself'

Dinesh Sharma on Wednesday said, "It was a part of their conspiracy. Efforts were made to create unrest in the state and police decimated their controversy. I won't take any names. PFI, NGOs and few individuals are involved in it. Since the matter is under investigation, I won't take any names."

The Deputy Chief Minister said, "Fortunately, people especially, Muslims have started understanding that they were misled and their is no threat to their citizenship. We won't let PFI establish itself. Government will do everything it can to clamp down the perpetrators of violence."

The Deputy Chief Minister also commented on the Centre's announcement of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) post which has been criticised by the Opposition. Sharma said, "Earlier the tradition was of opposition supporting government on National security issue. Now, it has become a fashion that government has to give justification even for combat aircraft procurement. Now they question forces not considering whether it will affect forces morale or not."

UP probes into SDPI-PFI links in CAA violence

Earlier, Republic TV had found that the SDPI and PFI had come under the scanner of the police for their alleged role in instigating violence during the anti-CAA protests in Uttar Pradesh and Mangaluru. As per sources, the SDPI began hiring activists a month in advance from November 1 onwards.

Thereafter, pamphlets were distributed among the Muslim community spreading false claims about the CAA. For instance, the pamphlets stated that property rights would be snatched, bank accounts would be closed and so forth.

