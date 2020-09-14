UP Govt's 'Nivesh Mitra' One-stop Redressal Window Achieves 98 Pc Success Rate

The Nivesh Mitra portal- a single window system for application and clearance of projects of the Uttar Pradesh government has successfully addressed 98 percent of grievances till last week, according to reports. The online portal aims to attract investment in the state and ensure the ease of doing business. It was launched two years back by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an investors’ summit.

The Nivesh Mitra portal offers 146 services across 20 departments. So far the portal has received 18,386 grievances till September 11 of this 17,982 which is approximately 98 percent of the issues were successfully addressed by the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath led government.

The state government had conceptualised this portal to address all grievances of investors through this single window system. Till last week, the portal received 2,33,944 applications out of which 32,106 were rejected due to various issues and some 7,328 applications were pending at the end of entrepreneurs due to various queries raised by the departments. In addition to this, 8036 applications are under evaluation.

UP govt implements 186 reforms across 20 departments

Furthermore, the Uttar Pradesh government has implemented 186 reforms across 20 departments to fulfill its commitment towards providing a conducive atmosphere to investors. The reforms include labour, land administration, environment, and construction permit and inspection, among others.

Some of the key reforms implemented by the state government are the elimination of the requirement of renewal under the shop and establishment act, online permission of drug manufacturing licenses, and single integrated return under various labour laws.

District level ease of doing business ranking by govt

Additionally, the state government has started ranking all 75 districts based on three key parameters, including disposal of NOC applications, user feedback and grievance redressal, since May end. 64 out of 75 districts improved their District Level ease of doing the business score, in August end. User satisfaction has gone up to 73 percent and grievances disposal rate has also increased from 72 percent to 75 percent in August last, due to district level ease of doing business ranking, as per reports.

Image credit PTI